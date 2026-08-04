Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Destroyed by long balls again

Wrobleski (11-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

The Dodgers' offense gave Wrobleski a nice early cushion, producing three runs in the top of the first inning. However, the left-hander allowed Chicago to quickly close the gap when he surrendered a two-run homer to Carson Kelly in the bottom of the frame. The Cubs went on to crush three more long balls against Wrobleski, marking his second straight start in which he's allowed four home runs. Prior to the pair of outings, Wrobleski had allowed just eight homers across his first 106.2 frames spanning 17 starts, so he's clearly hit a rough patch. According to Jack Harris of the California Post, both Wrobleski and Dave Roberts said after the game that the hurler may be tipping his pitches, and the team is planning to look into whether that's the case. With an 11-3 overall record, a 3.31 ERA and his first career All-Star nod under his belt, Wrobleski has likely earned some leash in terms of holding onto a starting spot through his recent struggles, though Los Angeles' embarrassment of pitching riches means he could be vying with Roki Sasaki for the No. 6 rotation spot when all of Shohei Ohtani (knee), Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) are ready to rejoin Yoshinabu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal in the rotation.