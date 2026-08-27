Wrobleski (forearm) is expected to join Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Wrobleski had a throwing session Wednesday, and he appears to have avoided any setbacks in his recovery from left forearm inflammation. The southpaw was placed on the 15-day injured list with the injury Aug. 16, and it's possible that he will require only one outing with Oklahoma City before returning to the major-league roster. Wrobleski is eligible to be activated from the IL on Tuesday, and upon his activation, he's expected to operate out of the bullpen moving forward this season with Los Angeles.