Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Let down by bullpen

Wrobleski allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Wrobleski has gone at least six innings in six of his last seven games, earning six quality starts in that span. He was denied a fourth straight win after Will Klein and Jack Dreyer combined to squander the Dodgers' lead in the eighth inning. Wrobleski continues to roll with a 2.69 ERA on the year, complemented by a 1.02 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB through 100.1 innings. While his overall strikeout rate is just fine at 7.8 K/9, he's logged 20 strikeouts over his last two starts.