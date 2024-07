The Dodgers selected Wrobleski's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he'll start Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The 23-year-old lefty is one of the organization's top prospects and will make his way to the majors after being at the Triple-A level for less than a month. Wrobleski posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 13 starts for Double-A Tulsa to earn the promotion, and he allowed five earned runs with a 17:3 K:BB in his two outings with Oklahoma City.