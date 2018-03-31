Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Velocity dip in loss
Jansen -- who gave up Friday's only run -- reportedly saw his velocity dip to the 88-89 mph range, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
The dominant closer became Joe Panik's latest victim when he left one of his cutters over the plate in the ninth inning. Jansen averaged 93.3 mph on his big cut fastball last season, so the media questioned whether the dip velocity was simply mechanical, or if there was another reason, to which he replied, "who cares?" One group of folks who might care are the fantasy owners who likely paid a hefty cost to acquire one of the game's best closers. Jansen did have a hamstring injury that delayed his start to spring training, but the ailment was never considered serious, and he was able to finish the exhibition campaign with no reported setbacks. There isn't reason to yell fire in the theater quite yet, as pitchers -- especially ones that didn't get a full spring in -- sometimes need a few extra appearances to fully get their velocity to peak levels. That said, how the 30-year-old responds in his next few outings will determine whether there is any cause for concern, or if this was just a bad blip on what should be another dominant year.
