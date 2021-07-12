The Dodgers have selected Bruns with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A prep lefty from Alabama, Bruns relies on a solid fastball that sits in the mid-90s and tops out at 98 miles per hour and pairs it with a two quality breaking pitches. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound hurler works out of a high arm slot has led some scouts to question his ability to consistently find the zone, but his excellent raw stuff should at least give him a chance to make an impact out of the bullpen if he doesn't pan out as a starter. Los Angeles will look to pry Bruns away from his commitment to Mississippi State.