Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's game against the Padres that Sauer will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Tuesday's contest, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Although Roberts didn't confirm it, Sauer is expected to start Tuesday's game in San Diego. The 26-year-old right-hander has made one start and six relief appearances with the Dodgers this season, posting a 3.05 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over 20.2 frames. Sauer went 4.2 innings and threw 82 pitches in his last start with Oklahoma City, so he should be prepared for a full workload Tuesday.