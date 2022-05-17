The Dodgers activated White (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

White will be one of two Dodgers relievers set to return from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday, as manager Dave Roberts noted earlier in the day that David Price (illness) will be reinstated in advance of the second game of the twin bill. The additions of White and Price will give the Dodgers to options capable of offering length out of the bullpen. White has been asked to record more than three outs in three of his four appearances this season, maxing out with a 3.2-inning appearance back on April 10 in Colorado.