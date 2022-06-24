White has joined the Dodgers in Atlanta and will likely start Saturday's game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

White was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 10 and tossed 11.2 scoreless innings over two starts since heading to the minors. However, Andrew Heaney (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, so White will likely get another chance to prove himself at the major-league level.