White was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.
The 27-year-old made starts in his past four outings for the Dodgers and had a 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 16.1 innings, but he'll head to the minors with Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) set to rejoin the rotation this weekend. White should be a candidate to for any spot starts the rest of the season for Los Angeles.
