Betts (personal) isn't in the starting nine for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's game that Betts may be away from the team Friday for personal reasons. Betts is out of the lineup, so it's safe to assume that he will be unavailable for the contest. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Betts is expected to rejoin the team Saturday, but it's unclear if he'll be part of the starting nine.