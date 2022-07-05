Bickford earned a hold against Colorado on Monday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

After Dodgers starter Julio Urias allowed just one run over six frames, Bickford took over for the seventh inning. The right-hander began his outing with a strikeout and set the side down in order on 15 pitches. Bickford allowed four runs across two-thirds of an inning in a poor outing against Cincinnati on June 23, but around that blowup he's notched seven scoreless outings during which he's posted an 8:0 K:BB over seven frames.