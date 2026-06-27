Dodgers' River Ryan: Shelved due to hamstring strain

The Dodgers placed Ryan on Triple-A Oklahoma City's seven-day injured list Friday due to a hamstring strain, Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo of The Athletic report.

According to Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, Ryan suffered the hamstring injury during his last Triple-A start, when he gave up eight runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings. Gomes described the issue as "not anything overly serious" and said Ryan will be able to keep throwing, but not off a mound. It's the second time the right-handed hurler has been placed on the minor-league IL due to a hamstring injury this season, as he missed over a month of action from mid-April to mid-May. When he's been healthy, Ryan has been quite good -- though he has a 4.46 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, that's come with a promising 43:8 K:BB over 36.1 innings spanning eight starts.