Dodgers' River Ryan: Slated to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryan (hamstring) is scheduled to make his next start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Ryan has been shelved on Oklahoma City's 7-day injured list since April 17 due to a hamstring injury, but the 27-year-old right-hander has recovered enough to return to the mound for Friday's Triple-A contest. In two starts prior to his injury, Ryan allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters across seven innings.
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