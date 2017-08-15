Play

Segedin (wrist) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday,

Segedin has been out since April, originally going on the disabled list with a toe injury before injuring his wrist during a rehab assignment. The Dodgers traded Chris Hatcher to make room on the 25-man roster for Segedin, who will serve in an outfield utility role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast