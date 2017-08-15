Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Returns from 60-day DL
Segedin (wrist) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday,
Segedin has been out since April, originally going on the disabled list with a toe injury before injuring his wrist during a rehab assignment. The Dodgers traded Chris Hatcher to make room on the 25-man roster for Segedin, who will serve in an outfield utility role.
