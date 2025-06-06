default-cbs-image
The Dodgers designated Loutos for assignment Friday, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Loutos has given up five earned runs in three major-league innings this season, and he'll now end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Chris Stratton on the active roster. Despite his big-league struggles, Loutos owns a 2.41 ERA across 18.2 total innings in Triple-A, so there could be a few other clubs out there willing to add the 26-year-old to their 40-man.

