Dodgers' Santiago Espinal: Outrighted to Triple-A

Espinal was optioned outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

Espinal cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, and he'll now head to Oklahoma City. The move to drop Espinal from the 40-man roster was made so that the team could activate Enrique Hernandez from the 60-day injured list, but Hernandez has now landed right back on the IL with an oblique injury. It's possible that Espinal could return to the major-league roster relatively soon.