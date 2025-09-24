Scott (1-4) allowed two runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save and the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Scott was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning and couldn't get the job done. He entered Tuesday with a four-inning scoreless streak, but much of that had come in lower-leverage spots after his struggles in late August and early September. Over his last 10 outings, the southpaw has allowed nine runs with a 7:6 K:BB in 7.1 innings while converting just two of five save chances. He's now at a 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB across 55 innings while converting 22 of 32 save opportunities. Manager Dave Roberts hasn't made a change at the back of his bullpen yet, but if Scott is removed from the closer role, Alex Vesia could get more save chances.