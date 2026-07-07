Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Can't convert save Monday

Scott blew a save against the Rockies on Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over one inning.

It wasn't a particularly intimidating situation for Scott, who entered in the ninth inning with Los Angeles holding a three-run lead against the team with the second-worst record in the majors. Still, the veteran lefty was unable to put Colorado away, giving up a trio of runs on two doubles, a single and two walks (one of which was intentional). It could have been even worse for Scott, but replay overturned a play at the plate on what was initially ruled the go-ahead run for the Rockies. The blowup followed a strong stretch during which Scott converted seven straight save opportunities while posting a 1.64 ERA and 17:0 K:BB over 11 innings spanning 12 appearances. With that in mind, he should remain Los Angeles' primary closer for the time being, though that will likely change when Edwin Diaz (elbow) returns, which is expected to happen shortly after the All-Star break.