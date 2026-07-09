Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Clean inning for 13th save

Scott struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Scott blew a save Monday, but he was able to bounce back in this appearance, retiring the side on just 11 pitches (seven strikes). He's now 13-for-15 in save chances while adding six holds this season. Scott had an eight-inning scoreless streak prior to Monday and has been consistent enough this season to assume that outing was just a blip. He's pitched to a 2.63 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 49:5 K:BB through 37.2 innings.