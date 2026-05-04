Scott picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals, striking out two in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Facing the bottom of the St. Louis lineup, Scott set down Jose Fermin, Nathan Church and Pedro Pages in order on 13 pitches. Scott is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities since Edwin Diaz underwent elbow surgery, knocking him out for multiple months. On the season, Scott has a 1.88 ERA and 15:2 K:BB across 14.1 innings.