Scott allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Scott's been in a rough patch lately, allowing four runs over his last 1.2 innings while taking a loss and two blown saves in that span. Despite the struggles, manager Dave Roberts looks to be sticking by his closer, who was able to get the job done Monday for his 21st save in 30 chances this season. Scott is at a 4.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 52:12 K:BB over 50.1 innings on the year, and he remains in control of the closer role, though he could face a threat to his save share when Alex Vesia (oblique) returns Tuesday.