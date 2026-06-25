Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Grabs 11th save

Scott earned the save Wednesday against the Twins, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning of a 4-3 win.

Scott was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and worked around a leadoff single to notch his 11th save of the season. The left-hander has now converted a save in each of his last five appearances and has been nearly untouchable during that span, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters without issuing a walk. Scott is carrying a 2.18 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 40:3 K:BB across 33 innings this season.