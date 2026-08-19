Scott allowed one run on two hits and failed to record a strikeout or walk over 1.1 innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Scott inherited a mess from Evan Phillips in the eighth inning but was able to get out of it. In the ninth, Scott gave up a run but maintained the lead to record his 17th save of the season. Edwin Diaz (neck) is back on the injured list after struggling mightily for a couple of weeks following his return from an elbow injury. Scott has had plenty of success in the closer role this year, and he's allowed just two runs over 11.2 innings since the All-Star break, collecting four saves and six holds in that span. If Scott continues to pitch well in the closer role, the job could be his even when Diaz is healthy again. Overall, Scott has a 2.32 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB across 50.1 innings this season as one of the Dodgers' most reliable relievers, regardless of role.