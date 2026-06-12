Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Grabs four-out save

Scott struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

Scott was brought in to put out a fire in the eighth inning and did just that. He stayed on for the ninth to lock down the save, his seventh of the season and first since June 2. It's been a bit of a bumpy stretch for him -- this was the first time he hadn't allowed a baserunner since May 29 versus the Phillies. He's given up five runs over his last 5.1 innings, though he hasn't walked a batter in that stretch. Scott is at a 2.48 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 35:3 K:BB through 29 innings. He's added five holds and continues to be the Dodgers' top option for high-leverage moments.