Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Grabs save No. 10

Scott recorded a save against the Twins on Monday with a scoreless inning of work.

Scott was summoned in the bottom of the ninth inning with Los Angeles clinging to a one-run lead. The lefty didn't record a strikeout for the first time over his past eight appearances, but he got the job done, retiring the side in order on just 11 pitches. Scott has picked up a save in each of his past four appearances and is 10-for-11 on save opportunities this season. Edwin Diaz (elbow) recently resumed throwing bullpen sessions and could return shortly after the All-Star break, but until then Scott is the Dodgers' clear-cut primary closer.