Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Moves back to setup role

Scott allowed one run on two hits and struck out one batter over one inning in a 4-2 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

Scott had recorded a save in 10 of his previous 15 outings while serving as Los Angeles' closer, but Edwin Diaz was activated off the IL on Wednesday and ended up registering a save with a one-run ninth inning. Scott instead handled the eighth and gave up a run on a pair of hits (a double and a single), though his outing could have been worse if not for a highlight-reel catch by Teoscar Hernandez in left field. Scott has been solid overall this year with a 2.47 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 56:6 K:BB over 43.2 innings, and he could still get occasional save chances when Diaz is down or when matchups call for the Dodgers to go to a left-handed reliever, but for the most part it appears Scott will primarily work in a setup role moving forward.