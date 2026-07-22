Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Nails down 15th save

Scott gave up two hits and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Phillies.

The southpaw continues to be very effective in the closer role while the Dodgers wait for Edwin Diaz (elbow) to get cleared to return from the IL, something that could happen as soon as this weekend. Scott has been scored upon just once in his last 13 appearances dating back to June 11, posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB in 13.2 innings over that stretch.