Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Nails down save No. 8

Scott earned a save against the Rays on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Scott had just a one-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, but he didn't show any stress, retiring the Rays in order on 13 pitches. The southpaw is now 8-for-9 in save chances on the season after stepping in as closer for the injured Edwin Diaz (elbow) in late April. Scott blew 10 saves in 33 chances in his first regular season with the Dodgers last year, but he's been much better in 2026, as evidenced by his 2.40 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 36:3 K:BB through 30 innings spanning 32 outings.