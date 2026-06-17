Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Perfect inning for save

Scott struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Scott retired the side on 11 pitches (nine strikes) to preserve the narrow lead. This was his third scoreless outing in a row, and he's earned a save in each of them, giving him nine saves in 10 chances this season. The trusty southpaw has added a 2.32 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 38:3 K:BB through 31 innings. He has pitched two days in a row, so Alex Vesia or Blake Treinen could be called upon for a save chance if one surfaces Wednesday.