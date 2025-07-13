Scott earned a save against San Francisco on Saturday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Scott entered Saturday in the midst of a small rough patch, as he blew his previous save opportunity Wednesday versus Milwaukee and gave up three runs over two innings across his past two outings. He got back on track against the Giants to help the Dodgers snap a seven-game losing streak, fanning two of the three batters he faced in a 12-pitch ninth inning. Scott has had some struggles this season -- he's tied for the MLB lead with six blown saves -- but the lefty remains Los Angeles' primary closer and has collected 19 saves while posting a 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 49:7 K:BB over 43 innings.