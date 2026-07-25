Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Secures 16th save

Scott earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Mets, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Scott was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and retired the heart of the Mets' order to close the door. The southpaw has converted five of six save chances in July, holding opponents scoreless in seven of eight appearances this month. He owns a 2.34 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 54:5 K:BB across 42.1 innings this season to go along with six holds and 16 saves, though his time in the closer role is likely nearing its end with Edwin Diaz's (elbow) return looming.