Scott struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 20th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Tigers.

The southpaw reliever had been stuck with a loss in his previous two appearances, but Scott bounced back with a dominant effort in which he fired eight of 13 pitches for strikes. He's converted four straight save chances since Edwin Diaz (neck) landed back on the IL, and with manager Dave Roberts having already announced that Diaz would initially be used in low-leverage situations once he returns, Scott's latest stint as the Dodgers' closer could extend well into September. On the season, Scott has produced a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB through 55 innings.