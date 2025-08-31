Scott allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

This wasn't shaping up as a traditional save chance for Scott, as he was brought in for a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning. He wasn't up to the task, allowing a three-run home run to Corbin Carroll, which tied the game at 4-4. This was Scott's eighth blown save of the year and his first in three outings since returning from a month-long absence due to an elbow issue. The lefty reliever is 20-for-28 in save chances with a 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB across 48.2 innings this season.