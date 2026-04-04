Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Hernandez will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored during a blowout victory in Friday's series opener. Alex Call will fill the void in left field and bat ninth.
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