Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Exiting lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Hernandez will get his first day off since Sept. 7, ending a stretch of 12 consecutive starts for the 32-year-old. Alex Call will get the nod in right field in Hernandez's stead.
