Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Seattle.
Hernandez extended his hitting streak to five games with a single Friday, and he'll receive a chance to catch his breath Saturday while Alex Call starts in right field and bats sixth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Drives in three in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Exiting lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Plates three in win•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Hits another homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Breaks out with two homers•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Sunday•