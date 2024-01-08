Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Hernandez spent the 2023 campaign with the Mariners on a one-year deal, and he'll land another one-year contract for 2024. He had multi-year offers from other teams but elected to join a competitor and should be a well-rounded contributor as part of the Dodgers' stellar lineup. The 31-year-old has averaged 24.5 home runs per season across the last six years, and he's slashed .262/.317/.484 during that time.
