Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Hernandez started the previous four games but will hit the bench Sunday while in the midst of a 6-for-45 (.133 average) slump. Alex Call is starting in right field Sunday, which could be a more common occurrence down the stretch if Hernandez continues to flounder at the plate.
