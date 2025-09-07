default-cbs-image
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Hernandez started the previous four games but will hit the bench Sunday while in the midst of a 6-for-45 (.133 average) slump. Alex Call is starting in right field Sunday, which could be a more common occurrence down the stretch if Hernandez continues to flounder at the plate.

