Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Snaps homer drought Thursday

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 6-2 win against Seattle.

Hernandez got a day off his feet as Los Angeles' designated hitter with Shohei Ohtani (knee) resting Thursday. The chance to focus on hitting seemed to benefit Hernandez, as he crushed a 412-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth inning for his first long ball since July 3 -- a span of 19 games. The veteran outfielder had just one RBI while batting a meager .177 during the homerless stretch, so fantasy managers may have moved on from the slugger before Thursday's performance. Hernandez did hit five long balls in August of last year -- his most in any month aside from April -- so perhaps he's on the verge of turning things around amidst what has been a very quiet campaign by his past standards.