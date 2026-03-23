Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Sunday's exhibition win over the Angels.

Hernandez put the Dodgers on the board in the third inning with a solo shot to right-center field. He added a two-run single in the third. The veteran outfielder has swung a hot bat this spring, slashing .457/.490/.804 with four home runs (tied for most on the team), four doubles, 12 runs and a team-leading 20 RBI over 17 games. Hernandez said in mid-February that he played through a groin issue much of last season, which may have been a factor in his OPS dropping over 100 points (to .738) from the previous campaign. A healthy Hernandez could be in store for a rebound year, though he was still pretty productive during the 2025 regular season, recording 25 home runs, 89 RBI, 65 runs and five stolen bases over 134 contests.