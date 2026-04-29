Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Receiving breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Alex Call will get the nod in left field in the series finale while Hernandez sits in what appears to be a routine rest day for the 33-year-old. Hernandez had started in each of the last nine games, going 5-for-32 (.156 average) with zero home runs and a 5:8 BB:K over that stretch.
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