Edman said Saturday that he and the Dodgers will "probably evaluate" whether he should undergo offseason surgery on his nagging right ankle injury, DodgersBeat.com reports.

Edman first injured his ankle in June 2024 on a rehab assignment when he was still a member of the Cardinals. He's aggravated it multiple times since then, leading to a pair of stints on the injured list this season. While Edman noted Saturday that his ankle is currently "feeling really good," the Dodgers have been limiting the super utility player to second base due to concern over the injury flaring up again. If it's decided after the World Series that ankle surgery is needed, Edman could get a late start to the 2026 season. The lingering ankle problem could be the main cause in Edman's lack of activity on the basepaths the last two years. After averaging 29.7 steals per season from 2021-to-2023 with the Cardinals, Edman has just nine stolen bases in 10 attempts during his 134 games as a Dodger, and he's also seen his sprint speed drop off the last two seasons.