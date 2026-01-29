Edman (ankle) will have a delayed start to spring training as he continues to rehab from ankle surgery, and it's possible he won't be available by Opening Day, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old underwent the ankle surgery in mid-November, but his recovery and rehab apparently haven't gone fully according to plan. Edman still has about two months to get up to speed for Opening Day, and it'll be worth keeping an eye on his rehab progress throughout spring training. Hyeseong Kim and Andy Ibanez could form a platoon at second base should Edman require a stint on the IL to begin 2026.