Gonsolin (4-2) yielded seven runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Giants.

Gonsolin looked strong through three perfect frames before things began to unravel. While it was his first time allowing more than three runs in an outing this year, he also racked up a season-high seven punchouts. Gonsolin had registered a 1.93 ERA while going 4-0 over his previous six starts before Sunday. Despite the poor outing, Gonsolin is sporting a 2.92 ERA with a 43:21 K:BB across 10 starts. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Astros.