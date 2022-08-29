Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Gonsolin (forearm) to miss only two starts after the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Though Gonsolin was diagnosed with a right forearm strain Monday, neither the Dodgers nor the National League Cy Young Award contender seem especially concerned about the injury. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Gonsolin felt tight coming out of his most recent start Aug. 23, and the Dodgers seem to have placed him on the shelf out of an abundance of caution, with Roberts noting that the team had planned to curb the right-hander's innings in September anyway. Per Ardaya, Gonsolin passed all strength and ligament testing and won't require an MRI, leaving him optimistic he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 10. He'll rest the next two days before being re-evaluated Wednesday, and if doctors remain satisfied with the condition of Gonsolin's arm, he could resume a throwing program. The Dodgers called up Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill Gonsolin's spot in the rotation Monday in Miami.