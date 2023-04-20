Gonsolin (ankle) allowed two earned runs over three-plus innings in his rehab debut Thursday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He issued two walks and struck out seven.

Gonsolin gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, but that was the only hit he allowed in the 57-pitch outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies. Recovered from his early-March ankle sprain, Gonsolin is on track to join the Dodgers' starting rotation in early May -- possibly after just one more outing on the farm.