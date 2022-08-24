Gonsolin (16-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Brewers.

Gonsolin also threw two wild pitches in the start. With the Dodgers up 7-1 after five innings, manager Dave Roberts elected to take the right-hander out of the game after 77 pitches (45 strikes). Considering he's now at a career-high 128.1 innings, it makes sense that the team will be cautious with him in the midst of a breakout year. Gonsolin hasn't allowed multiple runs in any of his last four starts, trimming his ERA to 2.10 with a 0.86 WHIP and 116:35 K:BB through 23 outings overall. He's tentatively projected to make his next start in pitcher-friendly Miami.