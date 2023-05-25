Gonsolin allowed three runs on three hits and two walks whiles striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Gonsolin entered the contest having pitched 16 innings without allowing an earned run over his previous three starts, and he kept Atlanta off the scoreboard for three frames Wednesday. However, the scoreless streak ended with Matt Olson's mammoth solo homer in the fourth, and Marcell Ozuna added a two-run blast off the right-hander in the fifth. Gonsolin still pitched well overall -- he yielded just one hit aside from the long balls -- and his ERA remains sterling at 1.82. His next turn in the rotation is tentatively slated to be a home matchup against the Nationals.