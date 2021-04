Bauer (3-1) was the tough-luck loser Thursday against Milwaukee, throwing eight innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts as Los Angeles fell 2-1.

Bauer was excellent yet again in his sixth start with the Dodgers, the only blemish being a two-run home run off the bat of Travis Shaw with two outs in the fourth inning that ended up being the starter's downfall. It's Bauer's fifth straight quality start with no more than six base runners allowed in each outing.